Documentary film screened at Nizami Cinema Center on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

A documentary film "Buy Now! A Trap for the Customer" has been screened at the Nizami Cinema Center at the initiative of the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

At the opening of the event, about 400 young people attending the screening were given detailed information about the importance of responsible consumption, the long-term impacts of the current consumer culture on the environment, as well as how young people can be more responsible in their daily lives to contribute to environmental sustainability.

It was pointed out that that environmental awareness and changes in the consumption habits of each individual can pave the way for sustainable development in this area, and young people should become the driving force of this process. In this regard, it was emphasized that the events and projects implemented by IDEA are of great importance in terms of forming an ecological mindset, educating young people, as well as promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Furthermore, the documentary film was screened. The documentary film "Buy Now! A Trap for the Customer" was produced by the British company "Grain Media".

Directed by Nick Stacey, the film discusses the marketing strategies used by leading international corporations and e-commerce platforms, the negative impact of modern consumer habits on the environment, and ways to overcome the problem.

The documentary sheds light on the risks posed by these trends through interviews with people who have held various leadership positions in a number of global companies, relevant statistics, and examples.

IDEA Public Union calls on everyone to form responsible consumption habits in their daily lives, as well as to take joint steps for a greener and more sustainable future.