Azerbaijani student ranks first in competition held in U.S. [PHOTOS]
Kenan Mammadzada, a third-year student at the Baku Music Academy and recipient of the "Heydar Aliyev Scholarship," has won first place at the "Golden Classical Music Awards" competition held in the U.S. He is also a laureate of national and international competitions, Azernews reports.
Kenan participated in the closing gala concert of the competition at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall. During the concert, he performed "Rast" improvisations by M. Hashimov and A. Aliyev for solo violin, approaching the piece through a lens of patriotism. The work, based on Mugham-lad intonation, captivated both foreign musicians and the audience.
Additionally, Kenan Mammadzada's teacher, renowned pedagogue Professor Hokuma Aliyeva, was also recognized and awarded during the competition.
