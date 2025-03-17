Azerbaijan Composers' Union reviews its work agenda

17 March 2025 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Board Directors of Azerbaijan Composers' Union have evaluated their activities in a recent meeting, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Corresponding Member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), People's Artist, Professor Frangiz Alizade provided insight into the organization's work plan.

Thus, discussions were held with the members of the Board of Directors about the national competition of Composers for writing works for choirs and orchestras of various compositions dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, musicology competitions in connection with the 140th anniversary of the genius Uzeyir Hajibayli, and a series of events related to the outstanding composer.

At the same time, they also shared their suggestions and opinions regarding the next events of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

One of the issues on the agenda of the meeting was the election of the secretaries of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

For this purpose, Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Professor Elnara Dadashova, and Doctor of Science in Art History, Associate Professor Leyla Zohrabova were elected secretaries of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has played an important role in helping develop a strong national identity through music.

The Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union.

The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov, and Niyazi. The current chairman of the Union is People’s Artist Frangiz Alizade.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in Azerbaijan and around the world.