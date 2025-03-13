Culture Minister addresses appeals in Neftchala district [PHOTOS]

13 March 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Following the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, monthly receptions are organized across various cities and regions by heads of central executive authorities and administrative bodies, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli held a reception at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Neftchala district, addressing the concerns of local citizens.

The event commenced with Minister Adil Karimli and Mirhasan Seyidov, the Head of the Neftchala District Executive Power, paying their respects by laying flowers at the monument of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan.

During the reception, which included officials from the various divisions of the ministry, residents from Neftchala, Salyan, Bilasuvar, Hajigabul districts, and Shirvan city presented their concerns and suggestions.

The citizens primarily discussed matters related to culture, employment opportunities, job transitions, enhancements to material and technical resources, labor assessments, and other important issues.

The Culture Minister assured the attendees that measures would be taken to promptly address and resolve the concerns raised, adhering to legal protocols.

Special instructions were given to ministry officials to prioritize and carefully evaluate the issues presented by the families of martyrs and veterans.