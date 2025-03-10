Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra delights audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS]

10 March 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Magnificent concert has been held at Azerbaijan National Art Museum as part of the first Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert themed "Soul of Music" featured Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra under the direction of People's Artist, conductor Fakhraddin Karimov.

The orchestra delighted the audience with compositions from Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights", Nizami Symphony and various other music pieces that highlighted Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

The atmosphere during the concert was electric, as attendees were transported by the harmonious blend of classical melodies and the rich cultural narratives expressed through music.

Organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival celebrated the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov.

The author of the idea and artistic director is the director of the Ganja Philharmonic, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

