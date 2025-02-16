7th ANIMAFILM Festival: With Love from Great Britain” celebrates British Animation in Baku
The 7th ANIMAFILM Festival, titled “With Love from Great Britain,” took place at the Nizami Cinema Center, showcasing BAFTA and Oscar-winning British films, Azernews reports.
Renowned British animation producer Aaron Wood also delivered insightful lectures on topics including “Animation Production,” “Project Development,” and “Pitching” during the event.
Organized by “Peri Film” LLC and the Azerbaijan Animation Association, and supported by the British Council, the festival brought together industry experts and enthusiasts. The festival's media partner was the esteemed animation magazine "Skwigly.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!