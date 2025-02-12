Film-Makers Union launches full-length feature script competition [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union has conducted an initial intensive training course "Scriptwriter's Alphabet" for those wishing to take part in the full-length feature script competition "I am a Woman", Azernews reports.

The event was held under the mentorship of film director, screenwriter and producer Oleg Safaraliyev.

Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union announces a full-length feature script competition "I am a Woman" in order to create vivid cinematic images of modern women in domestic cinema.

The competition is held without genre or thematic restrictions. Among the conditions of the competition are that the main character of the script must be a woman, the events must take place in our time (1990-2024), the scale of the script must be 52 minutes long, etc.

Scripts must be submitted to the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union by April 15, 2025.

The names of the winners will be announced on August 2, 2025.

The winners will be awarded with diplomas and cash prizes (I, II, III places, cash prizes - 5000 AZN, 3500 AZN, 2500 AZN).

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

The Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, were filmed.

Following the Lumiere brothers' invention of the cinematograph in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began filming motion pictures showcasing daily life in Baku.

The first silent short film of the Azerbaijani cinematography titled "You are caught", premiered in Baku in August 1898, marked the birth of Azerbaijani cinema.

At the beginning of the last century, foreign film companies such as Pathé, the Pirone Brothers Society, and Film opened their branches in Baku and began producing films.

In 1916, a short film called "In the Kingdom of Oil and Millions" was shot based on the novel of the same name by writer Ibrahimbek Musabayov, and in 1917, "The Cloth Peddler" was produced based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibayli.

After the establishment of Soviet power in Azerbaijan in 1923, the Azerbaijan Photo and Film Administration (APFA).

The first state film factory started operating on April 28 of the same year. The first film shot here was the feature film "Maiden Tower", based on a folk legend.

Today, local film companies are producing dozens of films that have gained international acclaim. The film production industry in the country is rapidly expanding, making it possible for a multitude of filmmakers to express themselves in different ways.