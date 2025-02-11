Ambassadors Cultural Club highlights issues of animal homelessness [PHOTOS]

11 February 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ambassadors Cultural Club has hosted a workshop titled "Stories from the Streets" dedicated to the issues of animal homelessness, Azernews reports.

The author of the project idea, Suraya Mammadli, noted that the main goal is to attract the attention of the general public to the life of street dogs and cats through art, to emphasize their vulnerability and to show that each of us can contribute to the protection of homeless animals.

The workshop "Stories from the Streets" is an event aimed at raising public awareness of the problems of homeless animals.

The workshop participants explored this important topic, reflecting in their works the stories of homeless animals, their struggle for survival, as well as possible solutions to the problem.

Talented artists like Nigar Aliyeva, Elshan Rzazade, Leyla Aghazade, Lyaman Hajiyeva, Oksana Kazimova, Ulviya Khairulla-zade, Ruslan Rustamov, Huseyn Kangarli, Banuchichyak Ahmadzade, Sevinj Ganjaliyeva, Leyli Museibova, Rashada Aliyeva, Maryam Kiblayeva, Naila Aslanova, Vusala Sharifova and Nargiz Guliyeva participated in the workshop.

Each of the participants contributed to highlighting the problem through art, showing that creativity can not only inspire, but also change society's attitude to important social issues.

"The workshop was interesting and inspiring. The artists actively discussed the topic, shared their thoughts, exchanged personal stories and found new artistic ways to express their attitude to the problem. The communication of the participants gave the meeting a special atmosphere - creative, emotional and filled with deep thoughts," said the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, artist Dadash Mammadov.

Arts Council Azerbaijan will continue to support initiatives aimed at developing social responsibility through art.

Founded by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Ambassadors Cultural Club serves as a point of contact for cultural exchange, to create projects that inspire and unite people, and to strengthen cultural ties between diplomats, artists, and the broader audience.

The club aims to highlight the unique aspects of Azerbaijani culture, such as traditional crafts, carpet weaving, music, visual arts, and contemporary art. Special attention is given to folk traditions that reflect the richness of our cultural identity.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.