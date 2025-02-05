Exhibition "On the Wings of Dreams" opens at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

5 February 2025 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has opened a solo exhibition by one of the prominent representatives of contemporary visual art, the People's Sirus Mirzazadeh, titled "On the Wings of Dreams," Azernews reports.

The exhibition, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, showcases around 100 paintings and graphic works by the artist, as well as photographs of monumental painting samples.

A large portion of the works in the "On the Wings of Dreams" exhibition consists of female portraits set against various interiors and landscapes, including images imbued with tenderness and captivating charm, reflecting the rich imagination and high artistic taste of the master.

The works of the artist, distinguished by a lyrical mood, embody the unique atmosphere of the East as interpreted by the author, mythology, the style of miniatures rooted in the genetic memory of the artist, as well as carpets and mugham as manifestations of our valuable cultural heritage.

The photographs of frescoes, mosaics, and stained glass that adorn buildings in Baku, as well as in other cities and regions of Azerbaijan, provide a comprehensive view of the multifaceted creativity of the artist.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, PhD in art criticism Shirin Malikova; Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov; Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev; People's Writer Natig Rasulzadeh and People's Artist Arif Huseynov addressed the event.

In their remarks, they noted Sirus Mirzazadeh's significant contribution to the development of national art.

It was highlighted that Sirus Mirzazadeh's creativity, encompassing monumental-decorative and easel painting, as well as graphics, is characterized by a unique style, marked by the artistic features of the artist's poetic thinking, his philosophical attitude toward the world, and a pronounced attention to beauty.

A graduate of the Azerbaijan State Art College named after A. Azimzadeh and the Moscow State Academic Art Institute, Sirus Mirzazadeh began his creative journey in the 1970s, creating numerous works that synthesize traditional and contemporary art, combining national and interethnic aspects.

Over his long creative career, he has received numerous international awards. His works have been exhibited in Russia, Iran, Turkiye, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Cuba, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the USA, Italy, and more; they are held in museums and private collections.

He is currently engaged in teaching at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

Honored Artist and pianist Eldar Mammadov performed works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Sirus Mirzazadeh expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the exhibition and thanked the guests for their kind words.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.