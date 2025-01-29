Philharmonic Hall to hold concert dedicated to Valentine's Day

29 January 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The concert "Roads of Love" dedicated to Valentine's Day will be held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall on February 13, Azernews reports.

The concert program includes favourite compositions and gentle music performed by the best musicians of the country.

"In a combination of love + art, the result inevitably turns out to be = exciting impressions, and passionate feelings. The name of this concert speaks for itself - "Roads of Love". It is difficult to imagine a deeper and more sincere manifestation of love than the intoxicating timbre of the voice, poetry, music and dance. And when they merge into one stream, and even to the accompaniment of a virtuoso chamber orchestra, the evening promises to be unforgettable!

The enchantingly gentle sound of music, love poetry, passionate dance, sincere confession, and gentle singing will convey all the shades of this strong and multifaceted feeling. Like an invisible thread, music and words, body language will direct feelings straight to your heart. Come, we want to open our arms to you and give you warmth and tender feelings. You will want to sing along to your favourite tunes and celebrate Valentine's Day with us," said in the statement.

Tickets can be purchased at all box offices in the city and online at iTicket.Az.