Russian House in Baku hosts concert "Yule Evenings" [PHOTOS]

Russian House in Baku has hosted a concert "Yule Evenings", showcasing a vibrant festive program for the audience, Azernews reports.

The event was organized jointly by the Russian House in Baku and the Baku Music Academy (BMA), with the participation of the St. Michael the Archangel Church in Baku.

At the beginning of the festive evening, Deputy Head of the Russian House in Baku Dmitry Egorov and Bishop Alexy of Baku and Azerbaijan addressed the audience with greetings and congratulations.

A special concert program was prepared for the audience of the Russian House, featuring spiritual and secular solo performances, ensemble pieces, choral works, vocal and instrumental music, as well as poetic works.

The host of the event, PhD in Art History and senior lecturer at Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina spoke about the history and traditions of celebrating the Christian holidays of the Nativity of Christ and the Epiphany of the Lord.

During the festive evening, the audience enjoyed performances by: the choir of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Baku, under the direction of the Honored Worker of the United Choral Movement Kristina Afandiyeva; soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova; artists of the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella Eljar Aliyev and Tofig Zeynalov; graduates of Baku Music Academy Inara Azimova, Bahar Mammadova, and Emil Ismayilov; Baku Music Academy student Amin Heydarov; accompanist Larisa Zairbayova; and students from the senior group of the children's Sunday school at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Baku.

The concert program aroused great public interest.