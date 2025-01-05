Fuad Poladov's name immortalized in Baku streets

5 January 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The name of the distinguished theater and film actor, the late People's Artist Fuad Poladov, has been immortalized.

Azernews reports that Fuad Poladov's name has been given to one of the streets in the Yasamal district of Baku. Currently, Fuad Poladov Street runs through the area known as 7th Alatava in the Yeni Yasamal settlement.

Fuad Ağarəhim oğlu Poladov was born on May 24, 1948, in Baku. He graduated from Secondary School No. 132. He completed his acting studies at the Adil İsgəndərov Acting Studio at the "Azərbaycanfilm" film studio named after Jafar Jabbarly. From 1967 to 1972, he studied at the Faculty of Drama and Film Acting at the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts.

His artistic career began in 1966 when he appeared in the film "The Investigation Continues" in the role of Salim. Invited by his mentor Tofiq Kazimov, while still a student, he played the role of Savalan in the play "Destroyed Diaries", which was staged at the Academic National Drama Theater under the direction of Ilyas Efendiyev. After this performance, he became a part of the theater's acting troupe. From that time until 1989, he worked at the troupe of the Academic National Drama Theater. In 1989, he became an actor at the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun.

One of the leading artists of the lyrical-psychological acting school, Fuad Poladov was a master of philosophical, dramatic, and tragic roles. All the characters he portrayed on stage had a successful outcome in terms of performance. The roles he played with high artistic skill became valuable stage figures with significant artistic merit.

On March 29, 2002, Fuad Poladov successfully performed the role of Hamlet in William Shakespeare's famous tragedy at the Academic National Drama Theater. Fuad Poladov excelled in conveying thoughts with philosophical depth, and he had the ability to bring psychological harmony even to the simplest characters.

For his contributions to the development of Azerbaijani theater art, Fuad Poladov was awarded the title of "People's Artist" in 1987.

Later, Fuad Poladov faced problems with his vocal cords, leading to difficulties in speaking. He received treatment at the National Oncology Center for a while. He suffered from cancer for an extended period and passed away on May 4, 2018. His grave is located at the "Qurd Qapısı" cemetery.