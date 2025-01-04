Lankaran hosts the final event of the 'Lankaran meeting of young writers of the Turkic world'

4 January 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The final event of the "Lankaran meeting of young writers of the Turkic world" was held in Lankaran city, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and organized by the World Young Turk Writers' Union.

According to Azernews, the event took place at the Lankaran Cultural Center, where Bakhtiyar Kilincov, head of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Culture Department, emphasized its importance for the unity and cultural exchange within the Turkic world.

Intigam Yaşar, chairman of the World Young Turk Writers' Union, highlighted that the event was part of a series organized throughout the year to celebrate Lankaran’s selection as the Youth Capital of the Turkic World in 2024.

Writers from various Turkic nations, including poets Suhrab Ziya and Mohira Eşpoladova from Uzbekistan, Enver Aykol from Türkiye, and Natalya Gerasimova from Chuvashistan, shared their insights and praised the project’s impact. Azerbaijani writers also contributed to the discussion during the event, moderated by local writer Banu Muharrem.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards by the World Young Turk Writers' Union to international representatives and organizations that supported the initiative.