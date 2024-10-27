Ganja celebrates anniversary of outstanding poet and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A literary and artistic evening titled "Truth is Within Me" has taken place at Urban Center for Creative People operating under Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

Organized within the project "Urbanda görüşərik," the event celebrated the 655th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi.

The evening featured presentations from various esteemed guests, including the director of the Ganja branch of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Alimuhammad Mukhtarov, the director of the Ganja House of Enlightenment, Imamvardi Valiyev, lecturer from Ganja State University, Bakhtiyar Maharramov, actor from the Ganja State National Drama Theater, Hasan Fattan, chief curator of the Ganja State Historical-Ethnographic Museum, Fidan Beyukbabali, as well as teacher of Children's Music School in Sarkar village Samukh district, Fuad Ramazanov.

Reports dedicated to the life and work of Imadaddin Nasimi were presented, and several ghazals were performed, including "Ey müsəlmanlar, mədəd, ol yar pünhan ayrılır," "Dilbəra, mən səndən ayrı təndə canı neylərəm," and "Mərhəba, xoş gəldin, ey ruhi rəvanım," among others.

The project "Urbanda görüşərik" was initiated by the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov. The project aims to create a platform for talented and creative individuals, to promote their work, uncover their potential, and to provide conditions for fruitful activities. Participants in the project include writers, poets, artists, sculptors, craftspeople, and other creative personalities.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, as the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, you can follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper