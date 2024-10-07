National Aviation Academy holds lecture within Baku Int'l Book Fair [PHOTOS]

The National Aviation Academy has organized an open lesson titled "The Word Universe of Fuzuli" as part of the 10th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

During the open lesson, the academy's lecturer, Doctor of Philosophy in Pedagogical Sciences, Zamina Abdullayeva, discussed the works of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, addressing not only the poetic features of his works but also their philosophical essence.

Z. Abdullayeva emphasized that Fuzuli's works play a significant role not only in Azerbaijani literature but also in Eastern literature as a whole and that the poet's poetic legacy continues to retain its relevance today.

She thoroughly analyzed Fuzuli's ghazals and other works, exploring his approach to themes of love, wisdom, and divine affection.

The students and specialists participating in the open lesson deeply analyzed Fuzuli's poetic language and philosophical thoughts, discussing how these themes were significant within the social and cultural context of his era.

The students examined the poet's language and style, addressing the complex structure of his poetry, rich artistic imagery, and profound philosophical content.

Within the scope of the lesson, famous ghazals of the poet were recited and their meanings explained. Additionally, there was an extensive exchange of ideas regarding the innovations and influence that Fuzuli brought to Azerbaijani literature.

The participants also watched a video dedicated to the poet's works, which included footage from National Leader Heydar Aliyev's speech about Muhammad Fuzuli.

In conclusion, the organizers noted that such open lessons increase the interest of the younger generation in our national literature and culture, and strengthen their connection to our national and spiritual values.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the book fair is timed to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).

The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organisations from 18 countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses, and book art enterprises.

Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been invited to take part in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.

The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events, including master classes for children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry entities.

Special buses are organised to transport visitors to the Baku Expo Centre from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences," "28 May," and "Koroglu."

The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free. The book fair runs until October 8.

