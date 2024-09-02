Bulbul Vocal School gears up for new academic year [PHOTOS]

Bulbul Vocal School, an institution that preserves and promotes the rich vocal traditions established by the revered founder of Azerbaijani professional vocal art, is gearing up for a new academic year, Azernews reports.

Of the 367 people who submitted applications for training at a school from Baku, Ganja, Zagatal, Mingychevira and Shaki, 35 were admitted to the next stage. During the final listening, 11 students for the new academic year were selected.

Bulbul Vocal School, which was founded by Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov has been operating for a year now, where free vocal lessons are held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Vocal school students have taken part in a number of concert programs and festivals. Note that the student of the Bulbul Vocal school became university students - Arshad Heydarov and Nazin Mansirli (Azerbaijan National Conservatory, National Vocal), Atilla Mammadov (Baku Music Academy, Academic Vocal).

For his rare musical gift, as a child he was nicknamed "Bulbul" (translated from Azerbaijani as nightingale), which became his stage name.

Bulbul spent his childhood and youth in Shusha; the atmosphere of this city, permeated with poetry and mugham, served as a fruitful basis for his work.

The strength of his talent and uniqueness lay in his wide range of voice, clear artistic diction, and high stage culture. Bulbul's repertoire was incredibly rich and rich.

Performing classical works in several languages, Bulbul paid great attention to the Azerbaijani language. He was also an outstanding teacher, passing on his experience and the secrets of art to talented youth. His creativity and activities had a great influence on the vocal art of the entire East, becoming an excellent example for our modern performers.

