Culture Ministry: Summer school to be launched in Fuzuli

On August 15-20, a summer school will be organized for schoolchildren in Fuzuli district, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

The project is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education, with the support of the President's Special Representation in Agdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand.

Its main goal is to organize an interesting and fun leisure time for Fuzuli schoolchildren who have returned to their homeland during the summer vacation at the Kurmangazi Children's Creative Center, which was built and put into use by the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The students of Ulugbey secondary school No 1, a gift of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, will also participate in the project called "Summer school in Fuzuli".

As part of the summer school, up to 200 students will be able to spend their time effectively with an interesting program. During the campaign, well-known education, art, and sports figures will make speeches with various presentations, and an entertaining program will be organized.

On the second day of the summer school, the students of music schools of the Garabagh region, accompanied by the Honored Artist, singer Tayyar Bayramov, will perform a concert program called "Nightingales of Garabagh" in Fuzuli.

On other days, master classes will be organized by People's artists - opera singer Samir Jafarov and actor Vidadi Hasanov, writer, literary critic Ramil Ahmad.

During the summer school, it is planned to hold meetings with the students' parents in different places, organize counseling hours, as well as hold entertaining competitions in the open space.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

