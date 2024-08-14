Ganja State Philharmonic Hall to mark National Music Day [VIDEO]

14 August 2024 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall invites music lovers to enjoy a series of concerts dedicated to the National Music Day on September 18-20, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by Ganja State Philharmonic with the support of the Ganja City Executive Power, the project "The Power of Music" will feature concert programs of the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra, the Folk Instruments Ensemble and music schools operating under the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture.

The main goal of the "The Power of Music" project is to promote classical music, national values ​​and facilitate the effective spending of people's leisure time. Admission to the concerts is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

September 18 is observed in Azerbaijan as the National Music Day, which coincides with the birthday of the outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of Azerbaijani written music and author of the first opera in the East.

The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor, maestro Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death.

National Music Day was officially established in Azerbaijan in 2009 by a presidential decree. The day serves as an opportunity to honor the country's musical traditions and promote cultural awareness among its citizens.

The music feast is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout Azerbaijan. The day is marked by numerous cultural events, music festivals, concerts, which demonstrate the country's musical diversity and talents.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz