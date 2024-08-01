Renovation of monuments underway in Baku [PHOTOS]

1 August 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Work is underway in Baku as part of the project to clean and renovate monuments, Azernews reports.

The latest cleaning and renovation work was carried out on the monument erected in Baku in 1981 in honor of the Hero of the Soviet Union, Soviet intelligence officer during World War II Richard Sorge.

The work on cleaning the monument to Richard Sorge using a high-pressure water jet method has been completed.

Richard Sorge was a German journalist and Soviet military intelligence officer who was active before and during World War II. He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union in 1964.

The authors of the monument are sculptor Vladimir Tsigal, architects Rasim Aliyev, Leonid Pavlov, and Y. Dubov. The monument is located in the Richard Sorge Park.

The monument is made of bronze and granite. The structure of the monument is unusual.

The semicircular monument made of bronze and granite is installed on a high pedestal made of black granite.

The hero's face is engraved on it. The author paid special attention to the eyes of the intelligence officer.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz