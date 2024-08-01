National designer to demonstrate her fashion collections in Turkiye

1 August 2024 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova will be demonstrating at Fashion and Culture Week in Cappadocia, Azernews reports. The fashion show will take place in Turkiye, on August 1-4.

The guests will be able to get acquainted with two collections: Miniatür" and "Cizgi", which showcase mediaeval sketches, carpet patterns, Garabagh motifs, and the symbols of Azerbaijan: pomegranate, gurama, and works on silk.

Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Centre for Azerbaijan National Clothes. She is a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners, has a PhD in Art Criticism, and is the founder of "Cizgi" brand.

Her collections have been successfully demonstrated at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, and other countries.

