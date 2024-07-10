Musical Theater to present Turkish writer's renowned work

10 July 2024 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater will show a play "My Woman" on July 12, Azernews reports. The production is based on the play "Matroshka" by the well-known Turkish writer-playwright Tuncer Cücenoğlu.

Young actors of the theater Amrah Dadashov and Gultaj Alili, choir and ballet staff of the theater will take part in the play "My Woman".

The director of the musical melodrama genre is President's Laureate Irada Gozalova.

Winner of many Turkish and international theater awards, Tuncer Cücenoğlu, having begun his literary career in the mid-70s, has been successfully working to this day.

His dramatic works have been translated into many foreign languages and stages in more than 30 countries, including Russia, Germany, France, Poland, Australia, the USA, etc.

The plot of the play is based on two lovers full of love and passion fighting for their feelings until the end.

The performance, which seems simple at first glance, actually has deep meanings. The fact that people feel lonely in the family and society, and that they are searching for ideal love and happiness throughout their lives, often leaves them disappointed. It is noteworthy that the play features Turkish retro music.

