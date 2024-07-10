Project "Theater from Generation to Generation" presented in country [PHOTOS]

10 July 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Scientific-Methodical and Specialization Center for Culture has presented the project "Theater from Generation to Generation" project, Azernews reports.

Within the project, the first seminar themed "Create Your Own Theater" was organized on the small stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater.

Speaking at the event, Acting Director of the Center Vugar Humbatov noted that the project "Theater from Generation to Generation" aims to contribute to the development of the theater process in Azerbaijan by creating a platform of ideas and experiences between generations.

The initiative strives to apply modern international trends to the theater, increasing interest in this field, attracting young people and forming an active creative environment.

Vugar Humbatov underlined that the project features interactive meetings with theater workers.

Founder and artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater, People's Artist Bakhtiyar Khanizade became the guest of the panel session, moderated by theater critic Daglar Yusif.

During the event, Bakhtiyar Khanizade discussed socio-economic and artistic-conceptual aspects, tradition, modernity, new creative trends, etc. with young people.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz