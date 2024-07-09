Ministry of Youth and Sports shares official poster highlighting Azerbaijani Olympic team

9 July 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has unveiled an exciting update regarding Azerbaijan's participation in the 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

A total of 48 Azerbaijani athletes are set to compete across 17 different programs encompassing 15 sports disciplines during this prestigious global sporting event.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports shared an official poster highlighting the Azerbaijani Olympic team, which will proudly represent the nation on the international stage.

Alongside the poster, several hashtags were introduced to unite and rally support for the Azerbaijani sportsmen throughout the competition: #teamaze, #bizsizeinaniriq, #haydiazerbaycan and #haydibizimkiler.

Azerbaijan's talented athletes are getting ready to demonstrate their skills and determination at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Azerbaijan has a proud history in Olympic sports, particularly excelling in wrestling, boxing, and judo.

The national athletes have consistently achieved remarkable results at the Olympics, bringing home numerous medals.

The Azerbaijani sportsmen brought home three silver and four bronze medals from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic.

Two silver medals were won in karate, one in wrestling. Out of bronze medals, two were achieved in wrestling, one in judo and one in boxing.

