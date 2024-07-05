Kazakhstan National Museum's delegation visits Baku [PHOTOS]

5 July 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The head of the Restoration and Conservation Service of the Kazakhstan National Museum and a delegation of young restorers have visited the Azerbaijan Scientific Restoration Center, Azernews reports.

The staff became familiar with the activities of the Center, exchanged extensive experience with restorers-artists, and gained professional experience with the innovations applied in the field of restoration.

The guests were informed about new methods and materials used in conservation and restoration of museum objects, especially textile samples, and were shown a master class.

