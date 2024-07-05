Culture Ministry holds contest for promotion of cultural & creative industries for NGOs

5 July 2024 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has announced a grant competition for promotion of cultural and creative industries for non-governmental organizations, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the competition is to develop cultural and creative industries, as well as cultural and innovative society, in the direction of the implementation of the Action Plan of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026, approved by the relevant presidential decree.

It is the implementation of projects that meet the challenges of the modern era, including modern, stable and multilateral cooperation, and increasing the role of civil society organizations in this process.

The participant of the competition must be a non-governmental organization registered in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The project proposal should be implemented in the territory of Azerbaijan, covering a maximum period of three months. A maximum of AZN 30,000 financial resources can be allocated to one project proposal.

You can apply for the competition in electronic form on the grants.culture.az resource until August 2.

Questions about the grant competition can be addressed to the e-mail address [email protected] or to the Hotline of the Culture Ministry (Tel: 147).

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz