Theater of Young Spectators awarded at festival in Moldova [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has participated in the MildFest International Theater Festival held in Moldova with a monopoly "Notes of a Madman", Azernews reports.

The production director is People's Artist Jannat Salimova and the production designer is Latifah Guluzade.

Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov, who performed as Popryshshin, was awarded a festival diploma after the performance at the State Youth Theater with the support of the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan.

Local theater experts and experts from different countries who watched the play discussed the play and expressed high opinions.

"Diary of a Madman" is a farcical short story by Nikolai Gogol. Along with "The Overcoat" and "The Nose", "Diary of a Madman" is considered to be one of Gogol's greatest short stories.

The tale centers on the life of a minor civil servant during the repressive era of Nicholas I. Following the format of a diary, the story shows the descent of the protagonist, Poprishchin, into insanity. "Diary of a Madman", the only one of Gogol's works written in the first person, follows the diary-entry format.

The short story has been adapted for the stage by David Holman, Geoffrey Rush, and Neil Armfield for the Belvoir St Theatre in Sydney, Australia. The production has also been presented at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and at the Quintessence Theater Group.

