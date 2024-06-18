Azerbaijan corner opened at festival held in Tbilisi [PHOTOS]

18 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On June 17, a multicultural festival on the theme "My region" was held in Tbilisi. A stand reflecting Azerbaijani culture was also installed in the area where the festival was held.

Azernews reports, citing AzerTag that the Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after MFA Khundzade in Tbilisi was also represented at the event. The team of the museum created "Azerbaijan corner" in the area where the festival was held. Examples of Azerbaijan's culture, art, and history - Karabakh and Borchali carpets, national musical instruments, and national costumes - were displayed in the corner.

Within the framework of the event, the territory of the park named after Ioseb Grisashvili of Krtsanisi district was decorated with the attributes of ancient Tbilisi. Representatives of many nations living in this area have also organized national corners.

Schoolchildren of the Krtsanisi district and professional actors revived the old Tbilisi courtyard with a new theatrical performance.

Also, schoolchildren's drawings on the theme of "Multicultural Tbilisi" were exhibited here.

An interesting concert program was organized as part of the exhibition.

