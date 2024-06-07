CineMastercard makes its debut at Cannes International Film Festival [PHOTOS]

7 June 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

The premium cinema chain “CineMastercard” made its debut at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film), which takes place within the framework of the Cannes International Film Festival. Held annually since 1959, the Cannes Film Market is the largest in the world and a key event for film industry professionals.

Representing the founders at the Cannes Film Market was the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the “CineMastercard” cinema chain, Zaur Darabzadeh. At the event, he met with representatives from Hollywood and European studios to discuss potential future collaborations.

During the market, Zaur Darabzadeh also presented new technological solutions and innovative approaches that “CineMastercard” plans to implement in the near future. These include enhanced projection and sound systems, as well as expanding film viewing formats such as 4DX and ScreenX.

Additionally, Zaur Darabzadeh discussed the prospects of CineMastercard's participation in international projects and the possibility of hosting special screenings and premieres at its cinemas in Azerbaijan. These initiatives aim to develop the local film market and strengthen cultural ties with global cinema.

“CineMastercard” continues to innovate to offer its viewers the best, showing films in Azerbaijan on the same day as their worldwide releases. Cinema strive to create a unique experience for every visitor, offering comfort and high-quality service in our theaters. Auditoriums are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring unforgettable viewing experiences.

Moreover, “CineMastercard” plans to introduce a loyalty program for regular customers, which will include exclusive offers, special screenings, and unique events. In this way visit to the cinema will be not just a film screening, but a true event for the whole family.

At the Cannes Film Market, “CineMastercard” also demonstrated its commitment to environmental initiatives by presenting plans to implement sustainable practices in its cinemas. This includes the use of energy-efficient technologies, reducing plastic waste, and supporting local environmental projects.

