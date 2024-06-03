Shamakhi to host 2nd Balloon Festival

The 2nd Balloon Festival will be held in Shamakhi on June 8-9, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the Hot Air Balloon Festival, which is organized by EZONE company with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Power, is to contribute to the tourism potential of our country, including Shamakhi district where the festival is held.

Balloons of various colors, shapes and designs will rise to the sky over Meysari village of Shamakhi during the flights that will take place on June 8 and 9 in the morning (between 05:00 and 08:00). This scene promises viewers unforgettable impressions.

Touristic flights in balloons are not carried out yet. However, everyone from Meysari village will be able to watch demonstration flights performed by local pilots together with international experts.

Those who register through the iTicket.az website will be able to watch a colorful entertainment and concert program at the Shirvan Sharablari Complex in Meysari village.

Recall that the first Balloon Festival was held in Shamakhi last June. The festival caused great interest from the first time.

