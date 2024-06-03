Ganja hosts Cücələrim Kids Festival for first time

3 June 2024 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted Cücələrim Kids Festival, Azernews reports.

Organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture, Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Education,the festival featured a musical parade.

The musical parade started in the center of Ganja and ended in front of the Philharmonic. Students of music schools, art centers and educational centers of Ganja and nearby regions, cities and villages took part in the festive procession.

The main goal of the festival is to enrich the musical world of children and promote children's songs.

The festival included concert programs of children's songs, performances by children's choirs as well as an exhibition of handicrafts.

Cücələrim Kids Festival was timed to coincide with International Children's Day - June 1.

Note that the song "Cücələrim" was written by a prominent representative of the school of composers, a native of Ganja, Gambar Huseynli, with lyrics by Tofig Mutallibov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz