Azerbaijan's classical ballet to be demonstrated on European stage [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's classical ballet will be demonstrated on the European stage. The announcement was made at the press conference of the Nervi Rozza Music Ballet Festival, Azernews reports.

This was stated by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, world-famous opera singer, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Yusif Eyvazov, who took part in the press conference.

For the first time, Teatro Carlo Felice invited the ballet troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre to present classical national ballet on the European stage to a wide audience.

In his speech at the press conference, Yusif Eyvazov emphasised that without the support of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, who provide constant attention and care for the development of culture, such significant tours could not have taken place. Eyvazov also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

He noted that thanks to this support, the ballet "Love Legend" by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer, People's Artist Arif Melikov, which was staged on the stages of world-famous opera houses, will this time be demonstrated at the Nervi Rozza Music Ballet Festival in the open air on a magnificent stage.

The production involves the ballet dancers of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and the artists of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble,

Yusif Eyvazov added that in the 115th season, the ballet troupe will begin an international tour with a performance of the ballet "A Thousand and One Nights" in the city of Chelyabinsk (Russia) at the International Ballet Festival "In Honour of Ekaterina Maximova".

Then, in July and August, national ballets will be presented in the cities of Genoa and Verona, as well as the pearl of the world ballet classic “Swan Lake”.

