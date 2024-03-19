Art exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani cuisine opens in Japan [PHOTOS]

Root K Contemporary in Tokyo has opened a group exhibition themed Azerbaijani Cuisine.

Nearly 15 young artists representing KamART Art Gallery demonstrated their 32 art pieces as part of the exhibition organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.

Japanese cultural figures Maiko Kikuchi, Matsui Kumiko, Yuko Taniguchi, Katsuyoshi Tanaka, Ichiko Kameyama, the Kazkah Ambassador to Japan Sabr Yesimbekov, the Attaché of the Tajik Embassy in Japan Salokhiddin Ibodov, as well as other representatives of the diplomatic corps, attended the event.

The main purpose of the project was to draw attention to the cultural heritage and culinary traditions of Azerbaijan and support talented young artists.

The exhibition gave a general idea of the cuisine of Azerbaijan - one of the most interesting and original culinary traditions in the world, which is based on centuries-old traditions and is famous for its original dishes.

Like unique dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine among the most sophisticated gourmets, vibrant artworks of young talents aroused great interest among visitors to the exhibition.

The guests were impressed by the colorful paintings dedicated to Azerbaijan's culinary heritage .

