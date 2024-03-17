Novruz Fest held in Lankaran, youth capital 2024

17 March 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the arrival of spring, "NovruzFest" was held in Lankaran under the organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that at the opening ceremony of the event, Ulviyya Aliyeva, Deputy Head of the Lankaran City Executive Authority, Ramil Jabbarov, Head of Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Teymur Babazade, Head of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Youth and Sports Department, spoke. they got acquainted with the exhibition.

The purpose of the festival is to promote Novruz traditions, which reflect our national culture and moral values, among young people, to keep traditions alive, to contribute to the social and cultural life of the region's youth, to increase the holiday mood, and at the same time to strengthen unity and friendship among people.

The area where the event was held was decorated with Nowruz attributes. Here, the Novruz exhibition of the youth homes in the republic, the Nowruz scene in front of the Lankaran Youth home, as well as activities related to national and spiritual values, folklore, music and performances by well-known singers, exemplary sports performances and a drone show were shown with the participation of young people from our regions.

More than 3,000 people joined the festival, and the symbolic lemon and tea, mascots of the Youth Capital, added color to the festival.

---

