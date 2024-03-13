Japan to host art exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani cuisine

13 March 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Root K Contemporary in Tokyo will host a group exhibition themed "Azerbaijani Cuisine" on March 16-17.

Nearly 15 young artists representing KamART Art Gallery will present 32 art works as part of the exhibition with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani cuisine belongs to one of the most interesting and original culinary traditions in the world, it is based on centuries-old traditions and is famous for its original dishes. It is widely known and very popular among other oriental cuisines, and some of its dishes are even included in the international menu. The unique dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine cannot be confused with any others; they evoke enthusiastic responses from the most sophisticated gourmets.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to draw attention to the cultural heritage and culinary traditions of Azerbaijan and support talented young artists.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

