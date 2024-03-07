National Art Museum hosts magnificent concert within new project [PHOTOS]

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre has performed a magnificent concert at the National Art Museum.

The event was co-organized by the museum in partnership with the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

People's Artists Gulyaz Mammadova, Heydar Anatollu, and singers Fakhri Kazim-Nicat, Aynur Iskandarli, Rovshan Kahramanov, Ayshan Mehdiyeva, Ramazan Sharifzade thrilled the museum visitors with a fascinating concert program.

They were accompanied by the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre.

After the concert program, the guests viewed a thematic excursion, "Hello, Novruz!".

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the National Art Museum, the exhibition perfectly reflects the traditional values of the Azerbaijani people.

The exhibition space, which has an interesting concept, is divided into five thematic halls dedicated to Su (water), Od (fire), Yel (wind), and Torpag (soil) Chershenbesi (four pre-holiday Tuesdays, symbolising the elements of the universe), as well as the Novruz holiday itself.

Around 80 works of decorative, applied, and fine art from the museum's collection were presented as part of the exhibition.

