Azerbaijani photographer presents his book album in Finland [PHOTOS]

6 March 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani photographer Etibar Jafarov has presented his book album entitled "Azerbaijan: The Land of Multiculturalism" in Finland.

The book presentation and photo exhibition took place in Lippulaiva library, Azernews reports.

Published with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Etibar Jafarov's book highlights Azerbaijan's multicultural values.

Members of the local community, as well as communities friendly to Azerbaijan and representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora living in the cities of Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere, Nokia, and Vantaa, participated in the event organised by the House of Azerbaijan in Helsinki.

Former director of the Espoo city library and head of the library's projects department, Yana Turni, hailed the richness of Azerbaijan's multicultural and tolerant values, noting that it has a special place among world cultures.

Yana Turni stressed that the holding of Azerbaijani Days in Finland was welcomed by the local community with interest.

In her speech, head of the House of Azerbaijan in Helsinki, Ulviyya Jabbarova, spoke about the influence of Azerbaijan's multicultural values on the Azerbaijani diaspora and shared her thoughts on the integration of the compatriots into the local society.

Etibar Jafarov briefed the attendees about the book and the history behind the displayed photos. He also praised the diversity of Azerbaijan's multiculturalism and national traditions.

Head of International Relations and Youth Affairs Department at the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora Khidir Kazimov emphasised that Azerbaijan is at the forefront among the countries that protect multicultural values in the world, and the Azerbaijani Diaspora has a great responsibility in the matter of promoting these values.

Khidir Kazimov spoke about the state's support for the formation of different cultures in Azerbaijan, adding that he is ready to support the projects of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora in this direction.

The book "Azerbaijan: The Land of Multiculturalism" was presented to the visitors and the library. During the day, more than 100 people visited the photo exhibition.

Note that Helsinki's Oodi library and the Azerbaijan House operating in Finland also hosted a photo exhibition called "Azerbaijan: The Land of Multiculturalism". The event aroused great public interest.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz