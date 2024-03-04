Mugham Center hosts public hearing on work done by cultural institutions [PHOTOS]

4 March 2024 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Center has hosted a public hearing on work done by the cultural institutions under the Baku City Main Department of Culture.

The event was co-organized by the Public Council and the Baku City Main Department of Culture, Azernews reports.

The head of the Baku City Main Department of Culture Ibrahim Aliyev briefed the audience about the work done.

He said that during the reporting period, the library's book fund exceeded 2 million 283 thousand, the number of readers exceeded 425 thousand, and the number of virtual readers reached 43.5 thousand. In 2023, 60,000 people visited Heydar Aliyev centers and museums.

It was brought to attention that 643 events were held by cultural institutions in connection with the declaration of 2022 as the Year of Shusha.

In 2023, 370 events were organized within the Year of Heydar Aliyev. Documents in this area were executed in accordance with the law, in a timely and qualitative manner, and citizens' appeals, applications and complaints were processed promptly.

Relevant work has been done in the direction of purchasing software for the automation of the calculation system (Billing system) for the implementation of off-budget course fees online. The mentioned program created conditions for the registration of teachers and students, contracts, and online payment.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Culture Fazil Mustafa, MP Nizami Jafarov and others highly appreciated the work done during the reporting period and talked about the work done in the direction of the development of the cultural sector.

At the report meeting, discussions were held on the activities of the Baku City Main Culture Department, projects to be implemented in the future, and other issues.

