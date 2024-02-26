Soundtracks from legendary films leave audience in awe [PHOTOS]

26 February 2024 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted a magnificent concert dedicated to world-famous Italian composers Ennio Morricone (1928 - 2020) and Nino Rota (1911 - 1979).

The evening featured compositions from films, the music for which was written by composers, and neoclassical works by Ludovico Einaudi, Azernews reports.

The best compositions were performed by a symphony orchestra under the baton of the acclaimed conductor Marcello Rota, who is the nephew of Nino Rota.

The spectators enjoyed soundtracks like "The Road", "Nights of Cabiria ", "Rocco and His Brothers ", "La Dolce Vita ", "Eight and a Half ", "Romeo and Juliet", "The Godfather", "Amarcord", "Fellini's Casanova", "Death on the Nile", composed by Nino Rota.

The concert program also featured Ennio Morricone's soundtracks for the films "The Godfather ", "Once Upon a Time in the West ", "Once Upon a Time in America", "Octopus ", "The Professional", "A Fistful of Dollars", "The Mission ", "The Untouchables ", "Django Unchained", etc, which left cinema enthusiasts in awe.

