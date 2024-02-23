Azerbaijani carpets and concert program presented at Doha Expo 2023 [PHOTOS]

23 February 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

The capital of Qatar, Doha, is hosting the Days of Azerbaijani Culture, organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry from February 21 to 24.

On this occasion, a delegation led by Culture Minister Adil Karimli is visiting Qatar. The delegation includes cultural figures, artistic groups, and media representatives, Azernews reports.

On February 21, the opening of the Culture Days took place on the territory of the Souq Waqif shopping centre in Doha. This place is popular for organising events with colourful carpets and artwork.

An exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets is being held jointly by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerkhalcha OJSC. The exhibition features carpets created using about 15 unique techniques. Officials from the Qatar Ministry of Culture viewed the exhibition.

A concert program was presented at the exhibition site with the participation of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, a mugham trio and soloists of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble. The concert was received with great interest by the audience.

Doha Expo 2023 is held under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment" and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. It inspires visitors to participate in the transformation within four main topics: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, Sustainability.

Spanning 1.7 million square metres, the event takes place in the scenic Al Bidda Park, one of the biggest parks in Doha, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

Doha Expo 2023 will run until March 28, 2024. The event aims to attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures from around the world.

