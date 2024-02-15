CINEMO Mobile Film Festival presents its jury members

15 February 2024 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The jury of the first CINEMO Mobile Film Festival has completed its work.

The Organizing Committee will summarise the jury's scores, after which the winners will be determined, Azernews reports.

"As you know, in order to maintain objectivity, the names of the jury members are disclosed after their voting, and their names are already indicated on the festival website. I would like to note that the jury members do not vote together, but separately, that is, without knowing about each other’s assessments”, which ensures the objectivity of the results. We wish all participants good luck," said the festival's founder and director, film actor Ruslan Sabirli.

The jury of the CINEMO Mobil Film Festival includes:

Emin Mirabdullayev is a director of the State Academic Russian Drama Theater, a member of the Guild of Professional Film Directors of Azerbaijan, and a laureate of national awards.

Ali Isa Jabbarov is the director of the Dervish Production Center, chairman of the AzerbaijanAssociation of Young Film Producers, co-founder of the Association of Independent Cinematographers of the South Caucasus, one of the publishers of the analytical film magazine "Focus", and secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers.

Fehruz Shamiyev is a producer, director, laureate of international awards, jury member of international film festivals, and director of the annual Baku International Short Film Festival, founded by the Centre for Young Filmmakers.

Orkhan Agazade is a director, author of the feature-length film "Prisoner", which became the first project from Azerbaijan selected for the Cinefondation Residency screenplay platform at the Cannes Film Festival. Among the works is the full-length documentary-fiction film "The Return of the Projectionist" produced in Germany and France with the support of ARTE ZDF and CNC.

Sevinj Aliyeva is an actress, producer, founder of SFN film production, and actress of many advertising and social videos.

The winners of the festival will receive cash prizes in the following amounts:

Feature Film: first place – 2,000 AZN, second place – 1,500 AZN, third place – 1,200 AZN;

Documentary Film: first place – 1,500 AZN, second place – 1,200 AZN, third place – 1,000 AZN;

Social Video: first place – 1,200 AZN, second place – 1,000 AZN, third place – 800 AZN.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival, which takes place under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, Telefona çək!" aims at supporting the creative activity of youth, popularising mobile film production among youth, increasing youth knowledge in the field of cinema, identifying talented mobile photographers and filmmakers, promoting social values through the wide possibilities of mobile film, and establishing creative connections between young talents.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency as part of the Creative Week (Yaradıcı Həftə) organised by the Culture Ministry.

The award ceremony will be broadcast on the page of the official community of TikTok streamers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktoklive_cis.

More information can be found on the festival website: www.cinemoff.com.

All questions can be asked by email or on the festival's social networks:

Mail: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cinemoff

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cinemoff/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, and Turkic.world.

