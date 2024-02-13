Ganja State Philharmonic Hall launches project 'Musical Way'

13 February 2024 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has launched a new project, "Musical Way" (Musiqi yolu).

The project is implemented in social networks under the slogans "Greetings from the Ganja State Philharmonic" and "Greetings to the Ganja State Philharmonic", Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to create and develop a musical exchange between musicians working in Baku, cultural institutions, concert halls in Ganja, and other regions.

Musicians from all parts of Azerbaijan join the project through social networks. The project, which lasts until the end of this year, will play a major role in promoting creative people to the general public.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz