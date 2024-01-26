Museums' activities discussed in Baku [PHOTOS]

The National Art Museum has hosted a meeting dedicated to the activities of museum institutions.

Speaking at the event, Culture Minister Adil Karimli stressed that museum activities that meet the requirements of the modern era are always in the spotlight, Azernews reports.

Emphasizing the attention paid to major renovation of existing museum buildings and enrichment of expositions in the capital and regions, the minister noted that sequential measures are being taken to create new museums.

Projects related to museums occupy an important place in the large-scale activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in connection with the cultural heritage under the initiative and patronage of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

These projects contribute to the return of cultural heritage examples belonging to the Azerbaijani people, including ancient carpets and copies of manuscripts in the museum funds of a number of countries.

It should become a necessity to establish the activities of museums in accordance with the requirements of the modern era, and concrete steps should be taken in this area.

Director of the National History Museum Naila Valikhanli, director of Uzeyir Hajibayli's House-Museum Sardar Farajov, director of the State Museum of Music and Culture of Azerbaijan Alla Bayramova, director of the National Art Museum Shirin Malikova, director of the National Art Museum Ulkar Talibzade, director of Abdulla Shaig's House-Museum Gamar Seyfaddingizi, director of Jafar Jabbarli's House Museum, voiced their suggestions.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to attracting a larger number of visitors to museum institutions, enriching and inventorying museum funds, equipping expositions and funds with modern equipment, and implementing personnel reforms.

The participants of the meeting also discussed expanding cooperation with world museums, exchanging mutual experience, and organising joint projects.

Strict compliance with fire and technical safety rules in enterprises and accurate and continuous training of employees in this regard were also brought to attention.

The directors of national museums stressed the importance of ensuring their participation in relevant training and the implementation of inclusive projects for the proper use of museum services by citizens from vulnerable groups.

