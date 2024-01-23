ICESCO plans to open regional office in Baku

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) has announced its plans to open a new office in Baku.

This move not only highlights the growing importance of Azerbaijan within the ICESCO community but also serves as a testament to the country's rich cultural legacy, Azernews reports.

The decision was announced on the sidelines of the meetings of the 44th session of the Executive Council of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) and the second consultative meeting of the organisation.

At the meetings, it was brought to attention that the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku in 2024, where ICESCO and other international organisations are partners. The participation of ICESCO and its member states in those international events was highly appreciated.

Thanks to its rich cultural heritage, Azerbaijan has received recognition from international organizations such as the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (IСESCO), which calls for the preservation of cultural heritage and the development of dialogue between the member states.

Through its membership in ICESCO since 1991, Azerbaijan actively advocates for the preservation and appreciation of cultural heritage, fostering intercultural dialogue among nations.

The country is closely cooperating with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

Moreover, Shusha City was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for the upcoming 2024.

Azerbaijan's cultural heritage was in the spotlight at the 11th meeting of the Islamic World Heritage Committee (IWHC), operating under ICECO, Azernews reports.

Ten examples of Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage were inscripted in the Islamic World Heritage List. Among them are Yalli, known as the traditional group dances of Nakhchivan; tradition of making and sharing stuffing, an indicator of cultural identity; wrestling culture, traditional zorkhana games, sports and wrestling; Azerbaijani mugham; Lahij copper art, Chovqan - traditional Garabagh horse game; Azerbaijani ashiq art; traditional art of making and wearing Kalagayi and its symbolism; the art of tar performance and the mastery of its preparation; traditional art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan.

With this, the number of examples of cultural heritage in the Islamic World Heritage List of Azerbaijan has reached 13.

In 2019, the Old City (together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex), the historical center of Shaki (including the Khan's Palace) and Gobustan rock art were included in the Islamic World Heritage List.

ICESCO Director-General Salim M. AlMalik presented a certificate confirming the inclusion of the mentioned elements into the Islamic World Heritage List based on the nomination files prepared by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, to Azerbaijan's permanent representative in this institution Nazim Samadov.

The decision of Islamic World Heritage Committee demonstrates the significant value of the intangible cultural heritage elements belonging to the Azerbaijani people.

The verdict underscores the importance of safeguarding, conserving, and ensuring the sustained existence of this cultural heritage.

Azerbaijan's membership in ICESCO has been instrumental in fostering cultural exchange and preserving the nation's diverse heritage.

