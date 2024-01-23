Shabran hosts artists' symposium 'In Footsteps of Heritage'

A symposium of artists themed "In the Footsteps of Heritage" (İrsin izi ilə) will take place in Shabran on January 22-27.

The event is co-organized by Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery and Shabran Wellbeing Resort to demonstrate Azerbaijan's rich heritage, traditions and examples of ancient arts through the eyes of contemporary artists, Azernews reports.

The project aims to embody ancient art forms through new paintings, thus creating a bridge between centuries and uniting the ancient art and modern painting.

The wide and green territory of Shabran Wellbeing Resort, unique architecture and interior, location surrounded by rare natural beauty, special attention, support and care for musicians, writers, artists and everyone involved in artistic creativity, makes it an ideal place for the symposium.

Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery works on not only individual exhibitions, but also organizes screenings of documentaries about art, master classes and lectures, accepts corporate orders, offers special services related to the design and interior of large companies and private spaces, as well as works of famous artists suitable for interior decoration.

The gallery is an initiator of innovation, collaborates with the most famous artists in the country, gives the green light to young artists, and has a large and interesting collection. But all this concerns not only the capital; regional symposiums have already become a very important part of its activities.

Information about the symposium organized by Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery in 2022 has not left the pages of local media for a long time. The results of the symposium delighted not only the guests and local residents, but also the artists themselves.

Famous Azerbaijani artists created their new art works almost online, right during the symposium.

The created atmosphere, the participation of famous guests, famous art masters, and the success of the art pieces inspired the gallery to continue this format and hold this holiday in other charming corners of Azerbaijan.

One of the main goals of these symposiums is to increase the tourism potential of the regions. Tourism is not only ancient architectural monuments, but also modern art, national cuisine, live communication, works of high art, new acquaintances, and creative connections.

With its next symposium, Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery aims to draw attention to the winter beauty of Shabran, a charming corner of Azerbaijan, located at the foot of the Greater Caucasus Mountains.

As the Turkish traveler Evliya Çelebi once wrote, Shabran, with which part of the history of the Sassanid and Shirvanshah states is associated, the Silk Road, Pirabadil carpets belonging to the Guba school of carpet weaving, traditional ceramics, metal work, casting, jewelry, production of weapons and glass, silk and wool products, was considered the second most important city after Tabriz.

Azerbaijani historian Abbasgulu agha Bakikhanov suggested that the ruins ear Shahnazarli village are the ancient city of Gulustani-Irem. One of the great poets Khagani Shirvani wrote his famous poem “Conclusion” while imprisoned in this city.

The steep peaks of the Caucasus Mountains, covered with snow, as if the contours of trees on the snow-white winter canvas have been created by the hands of a graphic artist, thin paths laid by mountain animals, frozen waterfalls, river beds, silent, sleeping nature.

Look at all this beauty, sleeping and yearning through the spring of nature through the eyes of artists, to experience winter, even more than it is, to be fascinated by it - a completely different experience. Who can make you feel this beauty more than an artist?!

Shabran will be remembered not only as a place where ancient traditions live, but also as a place where modern art is born, as another meeting place for artists, creative people, and masters of art who will take part in the symposium.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz