Azerbaijani soprano shines at Baikal Christmas Festival

Honored Artist Elnara Mammadova has successfully performed as part of the 15th Baikal Christmas Festival.

The performance took place on the stage of the Buryat State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in the city of Ulan-Ude, Azernews reports.

At the concert, soloist of the Moscow musical theater Helikon-Opera Elnara Mammadova (soprano) shared the stage with the soloist of the Perm Opera and Ballet Theater Enkhbat Tuvshinjargal (baritone).

The works of Sergei Rachmaninov, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi and others were presented to the public. Elnara Mammadova also performed a romance by the outstanding composer, People's Artist Arif Malikov.

The audience was delighted with the performance of the festival guests and awarded them with thunderous applause.

