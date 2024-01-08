Turkish Ambassador visits gallery of People's Artist Sakit Mammadov

8 January 2024 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağçı visited the gallery and workshop of national artist Sakit Mammadov.

The diplomat wrote about this on his social network account X, Azernews reports.

|I got acquainted with his magnificent works. During the conversation, the People's Artist expressed his opinion about the Turan Academy of Arts as part of TURKSOY and the Turkic World Union of Artists. We were also provided with information about the exhibition of Sakit Mammadov, which is planned to be held in Istanbul in May 2024," the Turkish Ambassador noted in the publication.

Bugün ressam Sakit Memmedov’u galeri ofis ve atölyesinde ziyaret ettik.

Karabağname, dört mevsim, Tomris ve diğerleri…

Muhteşem eserleri ile tanış olduk.



Sohbetimizde TÜRKSOY bünyesinde #TuranRessamlıkAkademisi, Türk Dünyası Ressamlar Birliği üzerine düşüncelerini ve… pic.twitter.com/ByLIw3LUae — Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) January 6, 2024

---

