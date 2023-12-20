From Shusha to Italy: Magnificent concert held in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

20 December 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Bulbul Memorial Museum has hosted a magnificent concert, "From the City of Shusha to Italy," as part of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival.

At the concert, students of the Bulbul Vocal School performed works by Azerbaijani and world classics at the International Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

People's Artist Samir Jafarov, Honoured Artist Saida Sharifalieva, and young vocalists Shaban Jafarov, Ismail Zeynalov, Sema Gahramanova, Gatiba Mehdiyeva, Atyash Garayev, Malak Israfilova presented music pieces by both renown and young composers, including people's artists Azer Dadashev and Sardar Farajev, as well as Tural Mammadli, Elvin Guliyev, Elnara Dadasheva, Gumru Imamverdiyeva, Togrul Salmanov and Tahir Ibishev.

In conclusion, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov emphasised that this concert held within the festival is one of the most significant, as it contributes to the creation of new works and the identification of new talents.

"If there are new composers, there are new performers. If there are new performers, there are new composers. The composer and the performer complement each other," said Ramil Gasimov.

He expressed his gratitude for the assistance in implementing the project to the Culture Ministry, the leadership of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater headed by People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, and the Azerbaijan Composers' Union headed by People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival is organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The author of the idea and the festival's artistic director is Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Centre on December 22.

