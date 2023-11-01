Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation marks centenary of Turkish Republic [PHOTOS]

1 November 2023 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Gunay Afandiyeva has participated in the event timed to the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The event was co-organized by the Turkish Embassy in Switzerland and the Kingdom of Liechtenstein as well as the Consulate General in Zurich, Azernews reports.

The leadership of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, international organizations, government agencies, business and academic circles, as well as members of the Turkish community and media representatives, took part in the event.

Opening the event, the Turkish Ambassador to Switzerland Emine Ece Ozbayoglu Acarsoy noted that the Republic, which Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk called "His greatest creation", is a guarantee of the democratization, development and modernization of Türkiye, and stressed that the country's growing reputation is a source of pride every day.

She emphasised that, as a result of successful anti-terrorist measures carried out by the heroic Azerbaijani Army, the raising of the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev in Khankendi caused pride among the entire Turkic world and was perceived as an important step towards achieving permanent peace and stability in the region.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation for the solemn celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye with various projects during the year and wished the organization success in preserving and promoting the Turkic cultural heritage.

Speaking at the event, the Foundation's president, Gunay Afandiyeva congratulated the event participants on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye, noting that Turkiye is a heroic chronicle, continuing from ancient history to the present day, a great force supporting the unity and common future of the Turkic world.

The foundation president outlined that the Turkish Republic, established in 1923 by the great leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, is currently one of the most powerful countries in the world with great political weight under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Gunay Afandiyeva briefed the event participants about the foundation activities and its main goals aimed at the promotion of the the centuries-old history and rich culture of the Turkic people.

She introduced the guests to the "Seven Beauties" music ensemble, created under the auspices of the organization. Headed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Turan Manafzade, the ensemble consists of professional musicians representing seven Turkic states - Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary.

After the opening speeches, the address of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "October 29 - Republic Day" was read out.

The event was followed by a concert by the music ensemble "Seven Beauties", which aroused great interest among the guests.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz