National opera singer to perform in Kazakhstan

11 September 2023 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Acclaimed opera singer, Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov will perform at the concert in Almaty.

The concert will take place at Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic on September 12, Azernews reports.

Ilham Nazarov is the only holder of two voices in Azerbaijan at once - a countertenor and a baritone. He became the first Azerbaijani vocalist to perform at Rome Opera House.

Nazarov is a laureate, winner of titles and awards of various international competitions and festivals, including Citta Di Pesaro (Italy), a contest named after Jovdet Hajiyev (USA), Muslim Magomayev International Vocal Competition, etc. He was named the Best Coach at competition of vocal teachers up to 35 years old (USA).

The program entitled "Pearls of Choral Music" is timed to coincide with the opening of the Baykadamov State Choral Chapel's new concert season.

The chapel's repertoire includes choral arrangements of folk songs and kuys, as well as suites, poems, cantatas and oratorios.

Honored Art Worker of Kazakhstan Zarina Altynbaeva (soprano), Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Irina Gavrilenko (organ) and the Kazakhstan State Academic Symphony Orchestra will also perform at the concert.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz