Arif Huseynov's art works on display in Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

Shamakhi Creative Center has opened an exhibition timed to the 55th anniversary of People's Artist Arif Huseynov.

The event was co-organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Shirvan Regional Culture Department, and the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports.

Representatives of culture, education and the public, the head of the Shamakhi Executive Power Tahir Mammadov, People's Artist, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Aghali Ibrahimov, People's Artist, professor Ilham Namiq Kamal, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev and others congratulated the jubilee and wished him creative success.

For many years, the artist who uses his inexhaustible creative potential in the machine and graphic arts has been striving to revive the ancient miniature art traditions in a new form and artistic-aesthetic attitude.

His series of paintings on national folklore, tradition, material, and cultural examples can be considered a new and creative look at Azerbaijan's ancient miniatures.

Arif Huseynov created modern images for fairy tales. He brilliantly combined tradition and modernity in his designs for the books of fairy tales.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in Baku, Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, and Tokyo. Arif Huseynov's paintings are kept in the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery, and the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, as well as in private collections.

The exhibition in Shamakhi aroused great public interest.

